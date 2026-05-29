Don 3 feud takes new turn as Salman Khan makes a call

Hyderabad: The ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3 may finally be heading towards a peaceful resolution. According to reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has stepped in to mediate between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar amid their reported fallout over the much-awaited film.

Salman Khan Tries To Broker Peace

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan personally contacted both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar to help resolve the issue amicably.

A source told Bollywood Hungama:

“Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects. He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged.”

The source further revealed that Salman encouraged both sides to think about the larger interests of the film industry and remain open to working together again in the future.

Why Did The Don 3 Controversy Begin?

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new lead of Don 3 in 2023, taking over the iconic franchise previously headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, after the announcement, the project witnessed several delays and a lack of major updates.

Reports later claimed that creative differences emerged between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s production house, Excel Entertainment. Industry speculation suggested that Ranveer wanted a darker and grittier version of the film, while Farhan preferred to stay true to the tone of the previous Don films. The actor was also reportedly unhappy with delays and the absence of a locked script.

FWICE Ban And Compensation Demand

The matter escalated after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his reported exit from Don 3. Reports also claimed that Excel Entertainment sought compensation of nearly Rs 45 crore for pre-production expenses incurred on the project.

Will Don 3 Get Back On Track?

While there has been no official confirmation from either party, reports suggest that both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have taken Salman Khan’s advice seriously and are exploring ways to settle the dispute privately. Fans will now be hoping that the controversy ends soon and that Don 3 can finally move forward without further delays.