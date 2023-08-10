‘Don 3’: Ranveer Singh is new ‘Don’, teaser out

Mumbai: The people have been waiting impatiently for the new ‘Don’ from the wildly anticipated movie ‘Don 3,’ directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan has revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan played the lead in the earlier versions.

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share the teaser of ‘Don 3’ featuring the new Don.

Farhan captioned it, ” A New Era Begins. #Don3.”

In the teaser, Ranveer can be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera.

He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera.

He wears a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

The post was also shared by Ranveer.

Soon after Farhan shared the post, industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Zoya Akhtar commented, “ You.”

Dia Mirza wrote, “Wooohoooooooo .”

“Whatttttttt,” actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote.

The ‘Don’ series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

‘Don’ starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’.

Farhan’s directorial was a remake of 1978’s ‘Don’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

A new era of Don will begin in 2025.