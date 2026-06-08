Don3: Ranveer’s exit cost crores, but Poonam Dhillon sees it differently

Hyderabad: Veteran actress and Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon has come out in support of Ranveer Singh amid the controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3.

The issue began after Ranveer walked away from Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited film in December 2025. His decision led to a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which was later withdrawn.

Why Did Ranveer Singh Leave Don 3?

According to reports, Ranveer decided to step away from Don 3 due to concerns over script changes and creative differences. The actor reportedly felt uncomfortable with the direction of the project and chose to exit before shooting began.

The move came shortly after the success of his film Dhurandhar, which performed well at the box office.

Poonam Dhillon Praises Ranveer’s Gesture

Speaking about the matter, Poonam Dhillon appreciated Ranveer for trying to resolve the issue professionally. She said that the actor offered compensation for the losses caused by his exit and even returned his signing amount.

Reports suggest Ranveer proposed a settlement of Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment. However, the production house reportedly sought Rs 45 crore to cover expenses incurred during pre-production.

Poonam noted that many actors do not take such steps when leaving a project, making Ranveer’s gesture noteworthy.

The actress said it is not uncommon for actors to leave films due to creative concerns. She also pointed out that actors have a right to voice their opinions on scripts because they ultimately face criticism if a film does not perform well.

At the same time, she stressed that actors should make such decisions as early as possible to avoid financial losses for producers.

FWICE Revokes Directive Against Ranveer Singh

The dispute has now largely been resolved. FWICE recently withdrew its directive against Ranveer after discussions involving CINTAA, IMPPA, and other industry bodies.

Ranveer had also reportedly sent a legal notice questioning FWICE’s authority in the matter. Industry associations are now encouraging both parties to settle the issue amicably.

For now, the Don 3 controversy appears to be cooling down, with efforts focused on finding a mutually acceptable resolution.