Donald Trump arrives in UAE for final leg of Gulf tour

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan right) welcomes his US counterpart Donald Trump upon arrival at the presidential terminal in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, May 15.
Trump receives flowers on his arrival to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Reuters

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 15, arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Abu Dhabi, for the final leg of his three-country tour of the Gulf.

He was welcomed at Abu Dhabi Airport’s presidential terminal by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A White House official, Margo Martin, shared a video on X and captioned it saying, “President @realDonaldTrump is greeted by the President of UAE.”

Earlier, fighter jets from the UAE were seen escorting Trump as he departed from Qatar to the UAE.

Dan Scavino, Assistant to the US President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, took to X to thank the UAE for the escort.

Trump’s visit to the UAE marked the first time a US President has travelled to the nation in nearly 30 years, following President George W. Bush’s trip in 2008.

Trump’s current visit, during his second term, is part of his first tour of the Middle East since his inauguration on 20 January. The trip, which runs from May 13 to 16, included earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar before concluding in the UAE.

