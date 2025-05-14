Indian woman stabbed to death in Dubai, friend held

Dubai: A 26-year-old Indian woman was found stabbed to death in her shared apartment in Karama, Dubai. Her friend, also an Indian national, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim, identified as Anniemol Gilda from Bonakkad in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, was employed at a private financial firm and had been living in Dubai for over 18 months. She is survived by her parents and sister.

The suspect, Abin, 28-year-old also hails from Thiruvananthapuram and works at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi.

According to multiple media reports, Gilda and Abin became acquainted through social media, and he reportedly assisted her in securing employment in Dubai.

A day before the incident, Abin travelled from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. On the day of the murder, the two reportedly had an argument, during which Abin is said to have locked Gilda in a room and stabbed her.

Friends discovered Gilda critically injured, but the suspect had already fled the scene. Dubai Police later apprehended him at the airport.

While authorities have confirmed the case as murder, an official statement detailing the cause of death is yet to be released.

