Donald Trump backs US-Iran talks in Geneva

Washington: American President Donald Trump said he would be “involved in those talks indirectly” as US and Iranian officials prepare to meet in Geneva, expressing hope for a breakthrough while warning of consequences if diplomacy fails.

“Typically, Iran’s a very tough negotiator,” Trump told reporters abroad Air Force One on his way back from Florida. “I hope, I hope they be more reasonable. They want to make a deal.”

He added, “I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal. They want to make a deal.”

The remarks came as Washington and Tehran head into another round of talks aimed at addressing Iran’s nuclear programme and regional tensions.

Trump also pointed to recent US military action. “They would have had a nuclear weapon within one month. If that happened, it would have been a whole different deal,” he said.

On domestic issues, Trump highlighted what he described as a strong economic performance. “You saw low inflation, very low inflation, prices are way down. Gasoline is less than $2 in many places a gallon, which nobody expected to see, but I did, because we’re going by the initial expression of drill, baby drill.”

He said, “As goes gasoline and oil and gas. So goes the rest of the other products that were high because of Biden.” He added, “We inherited a mess, and we’ve brought our country back very, very powerfully.”

Trump claimed record improvements in crime. “We have the best murder numbers since 1900 that’s before my father was born. 125 years think of it, the best crime number since 1900, having to do with murder and really good crime numbers, the best in years.”

He credited stricter border enforcement. “We’ve taken out 10s of 1000s of people, brought it back to their countries. Many of the criminals that were brought in, allowed to come in, have been removed.”

On funding for the Department of Homeland Security, Trump said he would “sit down with Democrats this week on DHS funding,” but blamed the opposition for a shutdown. “This is a Democrat shutdown. This has nothing to do with Republicans. It’s a Democrat shutdown.”

He criticised Democratic positions on voting laws. “They don’t want voter ID because they want to cheat in elections,” he said. “They don’t want to give proof of citizenship. They don’t want to give voter ID.”

Responding to questions about the Jeffrey Epstein matter, Trump said, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.”

On Cuba, Trump said discussions were underway. “Cuba is right now a failed nation,” he said. “We’re talking to Cuba right now, and Marco Rubio talking to Cuba right now, and they should absolutely make a deal, because it’s a humanity it’s really a humanitarian threat.”

Asked about possible action if talks fail, he said, “I don’t want to answer that. Why would I answer that? If I were, it wouldn’t be a very tough operation.”

Trump also referred to Taiwan after a recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We had a good conversation, and we’ll make a determination for you soon,” he said when asked about sending more weapons to Taiwan.

He described a proposed international initiative as potentially historic. “We’re working in conjunction with the United Nations,” he said. “I think it can be” the most consequential international organisation.

Trump praised First Lady Melania Trump. “She does a very consequential work,” he said. “I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies.”

The Geneva talks take place against a backdrop of strained US-Iran ties over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities. Previous rounds of diplomacy have produced temporary understandings but have also collapsed amid sanctions and military escalation.

The United States remains engaged in multiple global flashpoints, including Ukraine and the Middle East. Energy markets, security alliances, and nuclear non-proliferation remain central to Washington’s foreign policy agenda.