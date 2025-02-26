Donald Trump orders investigation into possible tariffs on copper

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to investigate how copper imports threaten America’s national security and economic stability, in a move that could lead to the imposition of new tariffs on the metal used to produce aircraft, vehicles, ships and other military hardware.

Trump directed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to conduct the investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the president to impose import restrictions if an import threatens to undermine the United States‘ national security.

The move came as he is using tariffs to boost the U.S.’ manufacturing sector, reduce America’s trade deficits and achieve other policy goals, reports Yonhap news agency.

“This investigation will assess the national security risks arising from the United States’ increasing dependence on imported copper, in all its forms, and the potential need for trade remedies to safeguard domestic industry,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

“The investigation will culminate in a report identifying vulnerabilities in the copper supply chain and providing recommendations to enhance the resilience of America’s domestic copper industry,” it added.

In a social media post, Trump said like America’s steel and aluminum industries, its copper industry has been “decimated by global actors attacking our domestic production.”

“To build back our Copper Industry, I have requested my Secretary of Commerce and USTR to study Copper Imports, and end Unfair Trade putting Americans out of work. Tariffs will help build back our American Copper Industry, and strengthen our National Defence,” he wrote on Truth Social. USTR is short for the U.S. Trade Representative.

“American Industries depend on Copper, and it should be MADE IN AMERICA — No exemptions, no exceptions! America First creates American jobs, and protects our National Security. It’s time for Copper to ‘come home.'”

By law, the commerce secretary has 270 days to present his department’s findings and recommendations regarding the copper issue to the president. Within 90 days after getting a report from the secretary, the president is to determine whether he concurs with the department’s findings and make a decision.

A White House official, however, anticipated the investigation process will proceed quickly “in Trump time.”

Trump has already announced a plan to start imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, while his administration is moving to impose “reciprocal” tariffs on U.S. imports to match duties that other countries slap on U.S. exports. He is also weighing imposing possible tariffs on cars, chips and pharmaceuticals.