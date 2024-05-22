Don’t buy mobile phones without bills: Hyderabad police to shop owners

Hyderabad: The City police asked the owners of the mobile phone shops not to purchase cell phones without bills, particularly from “unknown and suspicious” persons.

“If any such persons come to shop, the owners should inform immediately to the local police station immediately,” said S Rashmi Perumal, DCP Task Force.

The Task Force on Wednesday, May 22, arrested nine persons including four juveniles and receivers of stolen phones. The police recovered three mobile phones that were snatched away from people at Neredmet, Trimulgherry and Monda Market police station limits.

The Hyderabad police said the stolen phones are reaching small mobile shops in the city and other districts from where these are routed to bigger syndicates. The phones are then sent to other countries as far as Sudan.

City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy recently stated that several stolen cell phones are also being dismantled and the components such as mobile screens, cameras, and speakers are subsequently being used for replacements.

A Sudanese national, Khalid Abdelbagi Mohamed Albadwi and his associates were arrested last month by Hyderabad police for purchasing stolen mobile phones and exporting illegally via sea route to Sudan, where they were re-selling these mobile phones for a huge profit.

Mobile phones are smuggled to Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Thailand too.