Aaditya Thackeray says Centre lacks guts to call it Emergency

The national capital was turned into a fortress as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published: |   Updated:
Shivsena (UBT)leader Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday, October 10, slammed the Centre over the detention of protesters during an agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi, asserting that the regime lacked “the guts to call this an Emergency”.

The national capital was turned into a fortress as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters.

Dipke and two other CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained from inside the aircraft as soon as their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital.

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“The regime still doesn’t have the guts to call this an Emergency,” Thackeray said in a post on X, sharing a photo of Trinamool Congress leaders, including former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, detained in a police vehicle.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published: |   Updated:

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