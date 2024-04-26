Don’t miss out, Hyderabad! Check steps to participate in KBC 16

Mumbai: The iconic game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC) is all set to return with its 16th season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the charismatic host, Amitabh Bachchan, to grace their screens once again. The show, known for its engaging format and life-changing prizes, has become a household favorite over the years.

KBC 16 Registration Details

The countdown has begun! Amitabh Bachchan officially announced that the online registration for KBC 16 will commence on April 26. If you’re from Hyderabad or any other Indian city and are keen on participating in this thrilling game show, here’s how you can apply.

Tune In: The registration process kicks off at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television (SET). During this time, a question will be aired, and viewers need to answer it.

Submission Options:

SMS: Participants can send their answers via SMS.

SonyLiv App: Alternatively, you can use the SonyLiv application to submit your answer and details.

Random Selection: Lucky participants who answer correctly will be randomly chosen to advance to the next round.

As per media reports, the new season of KBC is expected to air either in the last week of July or the first week of August. Fans can look forward to Amitabh Bachchan’s signature charm, thought-provoking questions, and heartwarming stories from contestants.

Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared glimpses from the sets of KBC 16 on his Instagram account.

“Once again, I get the opportunity to wish you all good night from the set of KBC.”

Big B’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from KBC, Amitabh Bachchan has exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s ambitious sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD,” which reportedly boasts a massive budget of Rs. 600 crore.