‘Don’t speak in Hindi, speak Tamil,’ says AR Rahman to his wife Saira [Video]

Mumbai: AR Rahman, the legendary composer, has once again won hearts with his love for the Tamil language. The music maestro asked his wife, Saira Banu, to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at a recent award show in Chennai, much to the delight of the audience.

AR Rahman, known for his immense talent, has always expressed his love for Tamil and has been vocal in his opposition to Hindi. The video of Rahman asking his wife to speak Tamil has gone viral on social media, leaving fans amazed at the couple’s conversation.

Rahman asked his wife to speak in Tamil. “don’t speak in Hindi, speak in Tamil” he said. Saira Rahman, AR Rahman’s wife, responded that “Sorry, I can’t speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super happy and excited and his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That’s all I can say.”

Watch the video below:

Apart from his personal beliefs, AR Rahman has been on a roll professionally, with back-to-back hits in the form of Pathu Thala and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. With the release of Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Maamannan, and other upcoming films such as Maidaan, Pippa, Aadujeevitham, Laal Salaam, and Gandhi Talks, fans can expect more of Rahman’s magic.

AR Rahman’s passion for his craft and his language have always set him apart in the music world, and his recent gesture at the award show only adds to his already illustrious legacy.