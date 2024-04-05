‘Don’t step out from noon to 3 pm…’: Telangana advisory over heatwave alert

The department also asked the public to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar as they lead to the loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2024 8:00 pm IST
India to see warmer summer, more heatwave days this year: IMD
Representational image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert on a heat wave for Telangana, prompting the state government to issue a health advisory, cautioning people about the do’s and don’ts, as temperatures are expected to soar to 43 degrees Celsius and bring a dry spell to the state.

Following the heatwave alert, the Telangana health department has issued advisories to people asking them to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 03.00 pm, according to an official release issued on Friday.

The department also asked the public to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar as they lead to the loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps.

MS Education Academy

“As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities. ORS sachets are made available with ANMs, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies,” it said.

Isolated pockets in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana are likely to be affected by heat wave conditions on Saturday, according to the IMD.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2024 8:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button