Don’t travel in Air India on Nov 19, Khalistani leader warns Sikhs

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannum has asked Sikh people across the world not to travel in Air India flights on November 19 as “their lives will be in danger.” He also threatened ‘complete shut down’ shut down of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meet Canada’s national plumber, Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s American lawyer, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who is a designated terrorist in India and also Trudeau’s source of “credible allegations” against New Delhi.



In this video, Pannu warns Sikhs across the world against using Air… pic.twitter.com/1eow3KeBlR — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) November 4, 2023

In the video circulated on social media platforms, Pannum can be heard calling for a ‘global blockade’ of the airport.

“We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on 19 November. There will be a global blockade. On 19 November, don’t travel by Air India or your life will be in danger,” the president of ‘Sikhs of Justice’ said, adding that the name of Delhi’s IGI Airport will also be changed.

In a warning statement, Pannum told the Indian Government to keep Delhi’s international airport closed or face consequences.

“It is the same day on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played. It will be shown to the world that a genocide of Sikhs happened in India, and India did it. When we will liberate Punjab, the name of these airports will be Shahid Beant Singh and Shahid Satwant Singh Airport,” he said in the video message.

It should be noted that November 19 is also the birth anniversary of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was assassinated by one of her Sikh bodyguards in protest against Operation Blue Star. Between June 1 and 10, 1984, the Indian Army opened fire at Khalistani militants who were seeking refuge in the Golden Temple, one of the holiest shrines of the Sikh community.