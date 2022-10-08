Don’t understand why Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu, Hindutva: Rijiju

In a series of tweets posted late on Friday night and on Saturday morning, Rijiju said, "I really don't understand the reason as to why Arvind Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu and Hindutva so much.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the AAP and its leadership saying he does not understand why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and “his gang” hate Hindu and Hindutva so much.

The minister’s remarks came after a video clip purportedly showing Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

In a series of tweets posted late on Friday night and on Saturday morning, Rijiju said, “I really don’t understand the reason as to why Arvind Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu and Hindutva so much.” “I can understand about Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal….,” the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh said.

