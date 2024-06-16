‘Double iSmart’ locks August 15 release date after ‘Pushpa 2′ is postponed indefinitely

Mumbai: Telugu film ‘Double iSmart’ starring Ram Pothineni has locked August 15 as its release date after the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day, was postponed indefinitely.

The makers of ‘Double iSmart’ announced the new release date with a poster that shows Ram in a power-packed avatar sporting three horizontal lines of ‘Vibhooti’ with a Shiva Lingam and a flambeau in the background.

With this year’s Independence Day falling on a Thursday, it will be a perfect time for releasing the film given that the long weekend will continue till Raksha Bandhan on Monday (August 19).

While Ram has reprised his role in ‘Double iSmart’, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist with Kavya Thapar playing the leading lady.

Sam K. Naidu and Gianni Gianneli are the cinematographers for the movie that has music by Mani Sharma.

The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur on Puri Connects banner.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, ‘Double iSmart’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.