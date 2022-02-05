Dozens of Palestinians injured in confrontation with Israeli forces

Jerusalem: Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday after Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse demonstrations in separate areas in the occupied West Bank.

According to Arab media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, confrontations erupted after the occupation forces suppressed the weekly peaceful marches rejecting settlements and the establishment of outposts in several areas of Nablus governorate, in addition to the settlers’ attacks on Palestinians in the southern West Bank.

Israeli settlers storm a water spring in Qaryut village, south of Nablus

Israeli settlers, under the protection of the occupation forces, stormed a water spring in Qaryut village, south of Nablus, while Israeli soldiers fired sound and tear gas canisters at the residents, but no injuries were reported.

Israeli settlers uproot dozens of olive trees and grape seedlings in Salfit

On Friday, Israeli settlers uprooted dozens of olive trees owned by Ali Yassin from Yasuf town in Salfit, in the northern West Bank. They also uprooted dozens of grape seedlings, owned by Najeh Harb, from Kafr ad-Dik in Salfit governorate.

مستوطنون يقتلعون ويكسرون 40 شجرة زيتون في ياسوف و50 شتلة عنب في كفر الديك

لمزيد من التفاصيل:https://t.co/Cr5nvIyoE0 pic.twitter.com/6RvNFEbnLl — Wafa News Agency (@WAFA_PS) February 4, 2022

Red Crescent: 195 injuries in Burin, Beit Dajan and Jabal Sobeih

The Director of the Emergency and Emergency Center at the Palestinian Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril, said during an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, that the death toll from the settlers’ attacks in Burin, south of Nablus, was 13, including 3 injuries of Israeli solidarity activists.

As for the Beit Dajan clashes, east of Nablus, 27 Palestinians were wounded, 23 of whom suffocated. In the Jabal Sobeih clashes in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, the crews dealt with 3 injuries with live bullets, 42 with rubber bullets, and 87 cases of suffocation with tear gas, in addition to three burns with tear gas canisters.

تضامنا مع الفلسطينيين.. مؤسسات حقوقية إسرائيلية تشارك في فعالية لزراعة أشجار الزيتون في قرية بورين قرب #نابلس#فلسطين

تقرير: عميد شحادة

تابعوا المزيد عبر البث المباشر للتلفزيون العربي على يوتيوبhttps://t.co/VLgRtlgjsi pic.twitter.com/4ygDDtwzqz — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) February 4, 2022

First aid for Palestinian wounded during the occupation’s attacks

The medical staff provided first aid to those injured with rubber-coated metal bullets and suffocated with tear gas after the Israeli occupation forces suppressed the weekly march in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.

Activist Naseer Radwan told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, “the occupation forces initiated shooting and tear gas at the participants in the march, but they continued their activities, raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans rejecting settlement.”

Three Palestinians injured in confrontations with the occupation

Three Palestinians were wounded by metal bullets and others suffocated with tear gas during clashes that followed the Israeli occupation forces’ suppression of the weekly protest against the settlements in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya, according to local sources.

🔵🖼️ صورة |المواجهات التي اندلعت بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال في بلدة كفر قدوم شرق قلقيلية pic.twitter.com/u64tNP52xT — قناة الأقصى الفضائية (@SerajSat) February 4, 2022

40,000 worshipers perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Islamic Endowments in occupied Jerusalem estimated that more than 40,000 Muslim worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of al-Quds (Jerusalem), amid strict measures imposed by the Israeli authorities at its gates.

#صور 40 ألف مصلٍ أدوا صلاة الجمعة في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/dChSkAu1Pw — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 4, 2022

Israeli settlers storm the pastures of the village of Zanouta

The Palestinian Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission on Friday said that settlers stormed the pastures of the village of Zanouta, south of Hebron, and killed three sheep, and aborted ten of them as a result of beatings, as well as a herding dog.

مصادر محلية: مستوطنون يقتحمون مراعي قرية زنوتا، جنوب الخليل، صباح اليوم، ويقتلون ثلاثة رؤوس أغنام ويجهضون عشرة منها نتيجة الضرب، ويقتلون كلب الرعي pic.twitter.com/MKunppn1Ip — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 4, 2022

مصادر محلية: مستوطنون يقتحمون مراعي قرية زنوتا جنوب الخليل ويقتلون كلبا وثلاثة رؤوس أغنام ويجهضون عشرة أخرى نتيجة الضرب. pic.twitter.com/sxv1xKY8yr — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) February 4, 2022

Almost daily protests

For several months, the town of Beita has been witnessing almost daily protests against the Israeli control over private Palestinian land, located in Jabal Sabih

The eastern region of Beit Dajan also witnesses weekly popular activities that reject the decision to confiscate a large area of ​​Palestinian land for settlement purposes.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem. Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.