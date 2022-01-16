Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Bright Student Award, scholarships announced

Hyderabad: The Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Educational Welfare Society has announced the all-India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ‘Bright Student Award’ and scholarships for students of grades four to ten, including those appearing for class ten exams, scheduled to take place between March-April 2022.

The scholarships and awards will be based on a written test which will be held online in all district headquarters and mandals, the results of which will be declared on May 8 and prizes will be given on May 15, 2022, in the city.

The test will be conducted in mathematics and science, based on their standard for ICSE, CBSE, and state board in English, Telugu, and Urdu media, with 100 objective-type questions.

Details like WhatsApp number, name, father’s name, class, school, and address should be sent to 85002-12306. All-India top-ranker will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh; the second-rank will get Rs 80,000 and third-rank Rs 70,000.

The ranks 4-10 will get Rs 60,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Top 100 rankers will also be given cash prizes. For details, WhatsApp 85002-12306 or send an email to apjedu2001@gmail.com.