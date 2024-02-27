Dr. BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centers in all constituencies soon: Govt

Hyderabad: Telangana government has announced plans to establish Dr. BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centers in all 119 Assembly constituencies. These centers aim to provide training to aspiring candidates, particularly from marginalised communities, who are preparing for competitive exams like Group I.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted that these knowledge centers are envisioned to address the challenges faced by youth, especially girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who often encounter difficulties in accessing coaching facilities in the state capital.

Through these centers, aspiring candidates will receive online training, ensuring equitable access to educational resources and opportunities.

During a press conference held on Monday, chief minister Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, particularly regarding employment.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to fill vacant positions across various departments, including appointments of staff nurses and police personnel.

Additionally, compassionate appointments have been undertaken in different corporations, with plans to fill Gurukul posts in the near future.