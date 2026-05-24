Dr Ghouse performs robotic surgery on Hyderabad patient from 3,000 km away

Hyderabad/China: Indian doctor Dr Syed Mohammed Ghouse performed a major milestone robot-assisted surgery on a patient in Hyderabad – while seated 3,000 kilometer away in Wuhan, China.

The 90-minute bladder reconnection surgery was carried out using robotic technology developed in China, coordinated between medical teams of Tongji Hospital and Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad medical team prepared the patient by administering anaesthesia and positioning the robotic equipment. They were on stand-by in case an emergency arose.

According to China Daily report, microsurgical instruments and high-definition 3D cameras perfectly mirrored Dr Ghouse’s hand movements while the 5G network transmitted instructions within 200 milliseconds.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, shared the post on her X handle calling it a medical breakthrough that transcends borders between the two countries.

Indian urologist Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse, stationed in #Wuhan 🇨🇳, successfully performed a robot-assisted ureteral reimplantation in just 90 minutes on a patient 3,000 km away in Hyderabad, India—thanks to China-developed robotics and 5G technology. 🇨🇳🤝🇮🇳



Life-saving care,… pic.twitter.com/nwAtFX7XYH — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) May 23, 2026

The surgery was among 26 procedures demonstrated during the 10th Congress of the Chinese Chapter of the International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association. Five of the showcased surgeries featured live international remote collaborations involving specialists from countries including India, Brazil, Georgia, Greece and Uzbekistan.