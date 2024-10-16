Dr Ilambarithi appointed as GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: IAS officer Dr Ilambarithi K has been appointed as the new GHMC Commissioner. The order was issued by the chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday, October 16.

Dr Ilambarithi has been transferred from the position of commissioner of transport to serve as the GHMC Commissioner replacing Amrapali Kata who has been instructed to return to AP.

Govt. assigns full additional charge to IAS officers, including GHMC Commissioner

N Sridhar, IAS, currently serving as the Principal Secretary in the scheduled castes development department, has been assigned the role of principal secretary in the youth advancement, tourism and culture department, in addition to his duties as director of Archaeology.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS, who holds the position of principal secretary in finance department, will take on as secretary in the energy department and also serve as the Chairman and Managing Director of Genco and Transco.

Dr Christina Z Chongthu, IAS, secretary in the department of health, medical and family welfare, is designated to serve as the director of AYUSH.

Dr TK Sreedevi, IAS, currently the Commissioner of scheduled castes development department, has been placed in the position of secretary of Women development and child welfare.

RV Karnan, IAS, who serves as the director of health and family welfare, will also take on as the chief executive officer of the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.