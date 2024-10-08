Focus on house-to-house garbage collection: GHMC commissioner

GHMC commissioner further stressed the importance of eliminating garbage-vulnerable points.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata has emphasized the importance of house-to-house garbage collection to sanitation management across the city.

During an inspection of various zones, including Attapur, Rajendranagar, Mir Alam Tank, and Bahadurpura on Tuesday, October 8 she directed officials to closely monitor the movement of clean autos tasked with collecting waste from households. GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata further stressed the importance of eliminating garbage-vulnerable points.

She also instructed officials to ensure proper transportation of construction and demolition (C&D) waste to avoid the spread of infections.

Additionally, anti-larvae operations and fogging measures were ordered to control mosquitoes in affected areas.

GHMC commissioner called for immediate action to fill potholes and expedite the removal of waste in commercial areas, directing Rajendra Nagar Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar to lead the cleanup efforts

