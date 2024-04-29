Dr. Krishna Ella is new president of IVMA

Hyderabad: The Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) has announced Dr. Krishna M Ella, a distinguished scientist and successful entrepreneur, as the association’s new President for a two-year period from April 2024-2026.

According to a press release, Dr. Ella, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, acknowledged as the father of Genome Valley, and known for his pioneering work in biotechnology with his visionary leadership in the biotech industry, is set to steer the Association towards new horizons in vaccine development and production.

Dr. Ella takes over the Presidency from Mr. Adar C Poonawala who held the post from 2019 to March 2024. For the current 2-year term, Ms. Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E assumes the role of Vice President, T. Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech, will be Treasurer and Dr. Harshavardhan, will continue as Director General of IVMA.