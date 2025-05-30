‘Dr of Fragrance’ Yusuf Bhai to open 1st Indian outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dubai’s famed perfume maestro Yusuf Bhai is bringing his fragrance empire to Hyderabad, marking his brand’s official debut in India.

About Yusuf Bhai perfume

Yusuf Bhai, often referred to as the “Dr of Fragrance” in Dubai, has gained recognition for his rare ability to recreate any scent just by smelling it, a talent that has earned him a loyal following across the UAE. Customers often approach him to replicate discontinued perfumes or capture a memory in a bottle.

He hails from Chavakkad, a coastal town in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where his father worked at the local fish market. From selling inverters in his early days to discovering his passion for photography in Qatar, Yusuf Madappen’s journey took a defining turn in Dubai. Starting with door-to-door sales, his resilience led to the creation of a successful perfume brand now running five stores across the UAE.

Confirming the expansion on Instagram, Yusuf Bhai said, “Hyderabad ka style alagich level ka hota — classy, bold, aur full original.”

His announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating the exact date and location of the Hyderabad launch. Though Yusuf Bhai has chosen to keep the suspense alive, replying only with “Very soon. Stay tuned.”

The Hyderabad store will feature Yusuf Bhai’s signature blends, including oud, attars, and exclusive collections that have made waves in Dubai’s perfume scene. The launch is expected to draw major footfall, especially among perfume connoisseurs and fans of his inspiring rags-to-riches story.