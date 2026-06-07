Dr Rahul Devraj is new NIMS Hospital Director

Hyderabad: Dr Rahul Devraj is the new director of Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

He succeeds Dr Bheerappa Nagari, a senior surgical gastroenterologist. Dr Devraj served as Professor and Head of the Department of Urology at the university.

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Under his aegis, NIMS conducted 2,000 kidney transplants, making it one of the leading renal transplant centres in India.

Last year, the hospital’s renal transplant programme completed its first robotic renal transplant in a government hospital setting in South India.

The surgery was successfully carried out on a 33-year-old Nalgona native suffering from end-stage kidney disease due to the rejection of a previous transplant. The patient had undergone a living-related kidney transplant in 2017, but chronic rejection led to severe complications. The newly transplanted kidney began functioning immediately, producing good urine output, indicating a successful graft and smooth recovery.