NIMS gets electrical buggies, therapy equipment from TGFDC

The two electrical buggies will be used to transport patients, elderly visitors and hospital staff within the NIMS campus.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2026 7:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) has donated two electrical buggies and hand therapy equipment worth Rs 33 lakh to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The equipment was inaugurated on Saturday, June 6, by TGFDC Chairman Podem Veeraiah. According to TGFDC, the two electrical buggies will be used to transport patients, elderly visitors and hospital staff within the NIMS campus, improving accessibility and mobility.

The hand therapy equipment will be utilised for rehabilitation services and treatment of patients undergoing hand and upper-limb therapy, the corporation said in a press release.

Subhan Bakery

TGFDC said the initiative was aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving patient comfort and accessibility at the state-run tertiary care hospital.

The corporation said it would continue supporting public welfare and community development initiatives through its CSR programmes.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2026 7:28 pm IST

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