Dr Sattar Khan, a selfless community leader, passes away

Hyderabad: Dr. K. A. Sattar Khan, a founder member of MESCO (Muslim Educational and Social and Cultural Organization), passed away in Hyderabad on September 10 night.

Dr. Sattar Khan remained was always eager to help students, colleagues, and the underprivileged.

His humanitarian spirit extended far beyond the academic environment. Dr. Khan visited Gujarat twice during times of severe crisis—first, in the aftermath of communal riots, and later, following the devastating major earthquake. In both situations, he stayed there for several months providing relief, medical aid, and emotional support to displaced families and victims. His efforts brought hope and solace to many during those challenging times, his close associate Dr Iftikhar said.

One of his most remarkable and enduring contributions was his role in uplifting around 100 underprivileged youngsters. Through the MESCO initiative, he brought these young persons from Gujarat to Hyderabad, where they were housed in the MESCO hostel. He ensured they received education, training, and skill development opportunities. Many of them went on to learn technical skills, pursue medical technology courses, nursing, and engineering. “Today, these individuals are well-settled in their respective fields and have built successful and stable lives in Gujarat, a testament to his vision and dedication,” he said.

He had brought 300 students from Gujarat after the devastating earthquake. Of this about 100 students were from plus 2 level. He was leading the MESCO relief team. Again after the communal carnage he led the MESCO team and brought about 200 students.

MESCO had established a separate hostel and school for them. All the children passed SSC and also acquired higher education. Some of them settled in Hyderabad as dental surgeons and engineers.

He had earned his medical education from Osmania Medical College in 1974. He also served as the Joint Secretary of the Students Union at Osmania Medical College.

His passing away marks a profound loss for the medical, educational, and humanitarian communities.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday (September 10, 2025) at a graveyard in Nampally area.