Drake calls out DJ Khaled over Palestine silence, fans demand reply

Toronto: Drake’s new album ICEMAN has already started a storm, and this time the heat is not just about rap beefs or industry politics. In the track Make Them Pay, Drake appears to directly call out DJ Khaled over his silence on Palestine, despite latter’s Palestinian roots.

Without making the line sound vague, Drake brings Khaled into the conversation and questions why he went deeper into faith while his “people” are still waiting for Palestine to be free.

Drake said “Khaled you know what I mean, the beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen and your people are still waiting for a free Palestine But apparently not everything isn’t black and white and red and green, damn.”

The lyric has now become one of the most talked-about moments from the album, especially because Khaled has long faced criticism for not publicly speaking enough about Gaza and Palestine.

For the unversed, ICEMAN dropped on May 15 and Make Them Pay is listed as track four on the album.

Soon after the song started circulating online, fans began flooding DJ Khaled’s Instagram, asking him to respond and take a stand. Many felt Drake had said out loud what people had been questioning for months.

For now, Khaled has not directly responded to Drake or addressed the Palestine remark. However, he did share a post from Jamaica with a caption about faith and enemies, which some fans are reading as a subtle reply. There is still no confirmation that the post was aimed at Drake.

Adding more fuel to the drama, Khaled appears to have turned off his Instagram comments amid the backlash. Whether he is avoiding the noise or simply choosing silence again, the internet is now asking the same question louder: will DJ Khaled finally speak?