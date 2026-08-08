Dreaming of Japan? IRCTC has a 10-day tour from Delhi

Japan has long been a dream destination for travellers who want to experience modern cities, ancient temples, beautiful landscapes and world famous trains.

IRCTC has announced a 9 night, 10 day Japan tour from Delhi, with packages starting at Rs 3,45,999 per person.

The tour is scheduled from September 6 to September 15, 2026, and covers Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima.

Start The Journey In Tokyo

The journey will start from Indira Gandhi International airport New Delhi to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and returning on the same route.

The journey further takes off from Tokyo, with visits to Asakusa Temple, Nakamise Dori, Ueno Park, Odaiba and TeamLab Planets. Travellers will also get to see the Imperial Palace and Tokyo Tower.

A Close Look At Mount Fuji

The journey then moves towards the Mount Fuji region. Travellers will visit Mount Fuji’s Fifth Station, depending on weather conditions. If the weather does not permit the visit, Oshino Hakkai will be covered instead.

The itinerary also includes the Hakone Ropeway, Owakudani Valley and a ride on the Hakone Pirate Ship. The tour also includes stops in Nagoya, including the Toyota Museum and SCMAGLEV Railway Museum, showing Japan’s automobile and high speed railway technology.

Kyoto, Osaka And Nara

In Kyoto, travellers will visit the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkaku Ji Temple, popularly known as the Golden Pavilion, and Fushimi Inari Taisha, known for its thousands of red torii gates.

The journey continues to Osaka and Nara. In Nara, visitors can explore the famous Deer Park and Todai Ji Temple. Osaka Castle Park is also part of the sightseeing schedule.

Ride Japan’s Famous Bullet Train

One of the highlights is a ride on the Shinkansen bullet train from Shin Osaka to Hiroshima.

In Hiroshima, travellers will visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park before taking a ferry to Miyajima Island. The island is home to the famous Itsukushima Shrine, known for its large torii gate standing in the sea.

After Hiroshima, the group will return to Tokyo by bullet train before flying back to Delhi.

What Is Included?

The package includes return economy airfare, four star hotel accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Airport transfers, sightseeing in air conditioned coaches and an English speaking tour guide are also included.

The package also covers Japan tourist visa fees, applicable taxes and travel insurance for passengers below 70 years.

Package Cost

The tour starts at Rs 3,45,999 per person for triple sharing. Twin sharing costs Rs 3,49,999, while single occupancy is priced at Rs 4,73,999.

For children aged 5 to 11 years, the cost is Rs 2,92,499 with a bed and Rs 2,63,999 without a bed.

For Hyderabad Travellers

Since the tour begins and ends in Delhi, travellers from Hyderabad will have to arrange their travel to and from Delhi separately.

A passport with at least six months’ validity from the date of return is required. PAN details and other documents will also be needed for booking and visa processing.

From Tokyo’s bright streets and Mount Fuji to Kyoto’s temples, Nara’s deer and Hiroshima’s historic sites, the tour packs several sides of Japan into 10 days.

For first time visitors, it offers a convenient way to explore the country without planning every hotel, train and sightseeing stop separately.



