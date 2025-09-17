DRF staff in Hyderabad protest pay cut, boycott duties

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Force (DRF) staff, under the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), held a protest in front of the HYDRAA police station on Wednesday, September 17, over a reduction in their salaries. The officials have boycotted their duties until their issue is resolved.

The protests come amid peak monsoons, following the Telangana state government’s GO No 1272, lowering the monthly remuneration of DRF staff employed by HYDRAA by Rs 5,000. Most of these staff, who operate key disaster response activities such as monsoon services, are distressed over the pay reduction, which affects their ability to meet household and financial obligations.

“I’m a big fan of Revanth Reddy and didn’t wish to cause problems for the government. But we are suffering due to the cut in our salaries. The house rent alone is Rs 7,500, and I have to raise two kids. There are EMIs on top of that. How will we manage?” said a DRF official.

He further said that he had cried while calling the control room and conveyed the problem to the seniors.

Previous protest

Last month, DRF staff had boycotted work for a day over the same issue. However, they returned to work after HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath promised them that the government would take steps to settle their issue. He reiterated that the government was committed to protecting the rights and well-being of the staff.

HYDRAA officials are in talks with the DRF personnel to respond to their grievances.