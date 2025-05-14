DRI, ED raids spark unrest among Hyderabad’s high-profile families

While earning wealth is not wrong, the growing trend of illegal methods to get rich quickly is raising serious concerns in Hyderabad. Central agencies including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have launched investigations targeting young individuals allegedly involved in suspicious financial activities.

Several youths from politically connected families have been adopting shortcuts to amass crores of rupees. These individuals often flaunt their wealth as a sign of success, despite its questionable origins. Their growing influence and government access have alarmed honest businessmen in the city.

Arrest of a car dealer by DRI

The recent arrest of a car dealer by the DRI has caused panic among several high-profile families. Many influential individuals are believed to have invested large sums with this person. Investigations have revealed that some of the arrested individuals have links to Kamareddy, and the ED has already conducted raids on a prominent local family. Three luxury cars, worth several crores, were seized from another well-known academic family.

Sources say the agencies are now probing financial transactions under the guise of the car business. They are gathering details about investors and commercial networks possibly connected to international markets, including Dubai. Authorities are also investigating whether some individuals used their political contacts and government appointments to expand operations abroad.

Reports suggest that a portion of profits from these questionable ventures may have been shared with political figures, disguised as business returns. A DRI probe is currently focused on the business route from Bazaarghat to Gachibowli, involving several associates.

High profile families are sending children abroad to avoid scrutiny

These developments have unsettled the city’s elite, many of whom are believed to have encouraged or supported extravagant youth-led events, including sponsoring community functions like Iftar and Eid milap at politically linked venues. Alarmed by the recent actions, some high profile families are reportedly sending their children abroad to avoid scrutiny.

Sources also confirm that the group under investigation is involved in real estate projects on the city’s outskirts, and several members have strong financial ties to Dubai. Their common link appears to be wealth, rather than political or religious affiliations.

While central agencies have carried out similar operations in the past, many of those cases were eventually silenced, allegedly due to political pressure. Whether the current wave of enforcement will lead to concrete action or meet the same fate remains to be seen.