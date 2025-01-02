DRI Hyderabad rescues endangered marine animals in AP operations

Hyderabad: The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) in Hyderabad seized endangered marine animals including dead Black Corals, Soft Corals, and Trapezium Horse Conches from illegal trade in Srisailam and Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

On December 30, DRI officers apprehended two individuals in Srisailam seizing 9.812 kg of dead Black Corals, 0.286 kg of Soft Corals, and 6 Trapezium Horse Conches. These marine animals are listed under Schedule- 1 and Schedule 2 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 are banned from trade.

A follow-up operation on December 31 in Ongole led to the arrest of a supplier and the recovery of 6.64 kg of dead Black Corals.

Black and Soft Corals, critical to marine ecosystems, are endangered species whose removal poses threats to biodiversity. Despite being illegal, these corals are sold for decorative purposes with no proven medical benefits.

The individuals involved along with the seized goods have been handed over to the Andhra Pradesh forest department for further investigation.