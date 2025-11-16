DRI seizes Rs 1.55 crore gold at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized gold bars weighing 1196.20 grams worth Rs 1.55 crore from a passenger at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday. His associate was also apprehended.

The passenger arrived from Sharjah and crossed through the green channel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. “Upon examination of his baggage, officers found a suspicious iron box which contained ingeniously concealed foreign-marked 11 gold bars,” said an official of DRI.

Acting swiftly, officers from the Nellore sub-regional unit promptly apprehended his Andhra Pradesh-based handler at Proddatur, YSR District, Andhra Pradesh.

The gold bars were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and both persons were arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.