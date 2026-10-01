Mumbai: The wait is almost over. Ajay Devgn is all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar as Drishyam: The Conclusion reaches theatres worldwide on October 2. The third and final instalment of the popular franchise has already created considerable buzz among moviegoers, with fans eager to see how Vijay’s story finally comes to an end.

While the film’s climax and storyline remain tightly under wraps, there is another aspect that has caught attention ahead of its release, the reported remuneration of its star-studded cast.

From Ajay Devgn and Tabu to Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, several familiar faces are reprising their roles in the concluding chapter. Here is a look at how much the Drishyam 3 cast is reportedly being paid.

Drishyam 3 cast salaries

1. Ajay Devgn — Rs 18-22 crore

Ajay Devgn, who returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, is reportedly taking home between Rs 18 crore and Rs 22 crore for Drishyam: The Conclusion. According to reports, the actor had charged around Rs 30 crore for Drishyam 2, which released in 2022. As the central character of the franchise, Devgn’s Vijay has remained one of the major attractions of the series.

2. Tabu — Rs 2.5-3.5 crore

Tabu, who plays IG Meera Deshmukh, is reportedly being paid around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore for the third instalment. Her character has been closely connected to Vijay’s story since the first film, making her return an important part of the finale.

3. Shriya Saran — Rs 1 crore

Shriya Saran is reprising her role as Nandini Salgaonkar, Vijay’s wife. The actress is reportedly earning around Rs 1 crore for Drishyam 3. Nandini has been an integral part of the Salgaonkar family and the events surrounding the mystery at the centre of the franchise.

4. Ishita Dutta — Rs 50-80 lakh

Ishita Dutta, who plays Anju Salgaonkar, Vijay and Nandini’s elder daughter, is reportedly receiving between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 80 lakh for the final chapter. Her character’s involvement has been central to the events of the previous films.

5. Rajat Kapoor — Rs 40-70 lakh

Rajat Kapoor, who essays the role of Mahesh Deshmukh, is reportedly earning between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh for his part in the film. His character is closely associated with Meera Deshmukh and the investigation surrounding the Salgaonkar family.

6. Jaideep Ahlawat — Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore

Jaideep Ahlawat is also part of Drishyam: The Conclusion in a key role. However, details about his remuneration have not been publicly disclosed. The actor’s presence has added further curiosity around the final chapter of the franchise.

More about the film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is being presented as the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Unlike the first two films, the upcoming instalment will reportedly follow an original storyline and will not be narratively connected to the Malayalam Drishyam sequel.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in key roles.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Disclaimer: The reported remuneration figures mentioned above have not been officially confirmed by the makers or the actors. They should therefore be treated as estimates based on media reports.