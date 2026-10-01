Hyderabad: The Gandhi Jayanti weekend is bringing a packed lineup of movies to theatres, giving Hyderabadis plenty of options to choose from. From Telugu films and Hindi thrillers to Hollywood releases and a much-awaited Doraemon adventure, several new movies are arriving on the big screen on October 2.

For movie buffs planning their weekend outings, here is a look at the films releasing in theatres this Friday.

Telugu

1. Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Fahadh Faasil is all set to make his Telugu debut as a lead actor with Don’t Trouble The Trouble, directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by S. S. Rajamouli. The fantasy drama follows Suri, a small-time con artist and fake magician whose life changes after he encounters a young girl with actual supernatural powers. Produced by Arka Media Works, the film features music by Kaala Bhairava and releases worldwide on October 2.

2. Anakapalli

Directed by Khagesh Tammineni, Anakapalli is a Telugu action drama starring Vikram Sahidev and Sandhya Vasishta. Set against a rural backdrop, the film combines action with family emotions and promises an intense, rooted story. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes and is also hitting theatres on October 2.

3. Dorothy

Dorothy, the Telugu-dubbed version of Karthik Subbaraj’s crime-adventure drama, stars Keerthy Suresh alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. The film explores friendship, caste violence and toxic masculinity against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s. Presented by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film arrives in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatres on October 2 following its Tamil theatrical release.

Hindi

4. Drishyam: The Conclusion

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the latest and final chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu and Shriya Saran, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining as a new investigating officer. The story follows Vijay as he once again finds himself protecting his family from a high-stakes police investigation. The film releases globally on October 2.

5. Prem Keetanu

Prem Keetanu is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Nikhil Vijay and Rakesh Bedi. Set across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, the film follows a group of college friends dealing with parental pressure, career confusion, heartbreak and the messy transition into adulthood. The movie releases on October 2.

6. Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon fans in Hyderabad have another reason to head to theatres this weekend. Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil is the 45th feature film in the iconic franchise and a modern remake of the 1983 classic. The story follows Nobita, Doraemon and their friends on an underwater adventure that leads them to the mysterious civilization of Mu and an ancient military fortress. The film releases in India on October 2 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

English

7. Digger

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger stars Tom Cruise in a dark comedy-drama with an unusual premise. Cruise plays eccentric oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, who finds himself dealing with a massive ecological crisis in Greenland after accidentally triggering it. The film also features Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman and Jesse Plemons and releases globally in theatres and IMAX on October 2.

8. Verity

Fans of psychological thrillers can look forward to Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film stars Dakota Johnson as writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is hired by Jeremy Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett, to complete the books of his incapacitated wife Verity, played by Anne Hathaway. Things take a disturbing turn when Lowen discovers a secret manuscript at the family’s estate, leading her into a web of unsettling revelations. The film releases on October 2.

With multiple genres arriving together, the October 2 weekend is set to offer Hyderabad moviegoers plenty of choices, whether they prefer Telugu cinema, Hindi thrillers, animation or Hollywood releases.