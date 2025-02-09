Driver found dead at National Highway in Telangana’s Khammam

Locals discovered the victim's body and alerted the police.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 9th February 2025 6:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was found dead under suspicious circumstances beside National Highway 365A in Gopavaram, Konijerla mandal of Khammam district on Saturday morning, February 8.

The victim has been identified as Hatla Biksham who is a resident of Nagiligonda village in Chinthakani mandal of Khammam district.

The victim reportedly left his residence on Friday morning but did not return. The next morning, locals discovered the victim’s body and alerted the police.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and registered a case of suspicious death.

Further investigation is ongoing.

