Driver found dead at National Highway in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was found dead under suspicious circumstances beside National Highway 365A in Gopavaram, Konijerla mandal of Khammam district on Saturday morning, February 8.

The victim has been identified as Hatla Biksham who is a resident of Nagiligonda village in Chinthakani mandal of Khammam district.

The victim reportedly left his residence on Friday morning but did not return. The next morning, locals discovered the victim’s body and alerted the police.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and registered a case of suspicious death.

Further investigation is ongoing.