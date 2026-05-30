Driver’s quick action saves 36 as Hyderabad-Kakinada bus catches fire

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was averted on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway after a private sleeper bus caught fire near Peddakaparthi village in Chityala Mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday, May 30.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Kakinada with 36 passengers on board when flames suddenly erupted from the engine compartment, reportedly due to a short circuit. The alert driver noticed smoke and signs of fire and immediately stopped the vehicle on the roadside.

Acting swiftly, the driver and staff evacuated all passengers from the bus before the fire spread. Within minutes, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, causing extensive damage.

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36 passengers escape safely

All 36 passengers escaped safely without any injuries. Local residents and highway commuters alerted the fire department, which rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The incident caused a temporary disruption to traffic on the busy national highway. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire. The bus was reportedly destroyed in the incident.