Driving licence, vehicle registration now easier with new Sarathi portal

New system also covers services related to vehicle registration, tax payments, and transport enforcement.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2025 2:39 pm IST
hospitals in hyderabad
Representation image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department will launch the Sarathi portal on Wednesday, allowing people to apply online for driving licences, vehicle registrations, permits, and fitness certificates.

The portal was initially set to be launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 9 but was delayed due to the model code of conduct in place for the MLC elections.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Sarathi portal is linked to the existing Vahan system and will allow users to apply for driving licences, conductor licences, permits, and school licences, and also receive them online. All payments must be made digitally.

MS Creative School

The new system also covers services related to vehicle registration, tax payments, and transport enforcement, aiming to make processes easier and more transparent for citizens.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2025 2:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button