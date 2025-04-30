Driving licence, vehicle registration now easier with new Sarathi portal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department will launch the Sarathi portal on Wednesday, allowing people to apply online for driving licences, vehicle registrations, permits, and fitness certificates.

The portal was initially set to be launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 9 but was delayed due to the model code of conduct in place for the MLC elections.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Sarathi portal is linked to the existing Vahan system and will allow users to apply for driving licences, conductor licences, permits, and school licences, and also receive them online. All payments must be made digitally.

The new system also covers services related to vehicle registration, tax payments, and transport enforcement, aiming to make processes easier and more transparent for citizens.