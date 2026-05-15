Drunk man calls cops while lying on railway track in Hyderabad, rescued

The man had argued with his sister after which he consumed alcohol and went to the railway track.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:50 pm IST
Drunk man calls cops while lying on railway track in Hyderabad, rescued
Drunk man calls cops while lying on railway track in Hyderabad, rescued

Hyderabad: A drunk man cancelled his suicide attempt at the last minute and called the cops for rescue as he lay on the tracks at Kacheguda railway station on Thursday, May 14.

The man, identified as Madhav (33), a native of Bidar, Karnataka, had argued with his sister after which he consumed alcohol and went to the railway track to end his life, police stated in a release.

However, as he lay on the track, a sudden fear of death gripped him, prompting him to personally dial 100 and seek rescue.

Subhan Bakery

Being in an inebriated state, he was unable to move properly, but to his luck, the Kacheguda police reached just in time and saved him from the incoming Vande Bharat Express.

He was later handed over to the Kachiguda Government Railway Police for counselling and further assistance.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:50 pm IST

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