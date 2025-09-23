Drunk men attack family in UP; women’s burqas torn, men verbally abused

A Muslim family was allegedly attacked and the women were sexually harassed by a group of drunk men under the Hapur district limits in Uttar Pradesh. Those who tried to save them were also attacked.

A video of the family narrating the incident has come forward on social media platforms. The Muslim man was travelling to Kalchinna with his wife, children and brothers.

"There were some 10-12 people. One of them started yelling at…

“There were some 10-12 people. One of them started yelling at me, ‘How dare you stare at us, you Mullah?'” he said. Mullah is a derogatory term against Muslim men.

Soon after, the group started attacking the family with bricks. “They pulled my beard. kept calling me mullah. My head was gravely injured,” he said.

“I was attacked on the head with a metal rod,” said another family member.

The Muslim women, including a teenage girl, were sexually harassed. One of them was identified as Yasmine alleged the attackers tried to forcefully pull their burqas. “The men were totally drunk. They misbehaved with me and my daughter. They tried to tear our burqas, slapped and scratched us,” Yasmine said.

When nearby people tried to rescue the family, they came under attack too.

Four people – Nishanth, Chotu, Shiva and Mohit – were arrested on September 21.

The Hapur police have dismissed the allegations. Pilkhuwa station house officer (SHO) told Siasat.com that the attackers were drunk. “The attack took place on the highway, near Lakhan village. We have arrested all four of them. They were drunk,” the officer said.

The officer also declined to give a copy of the FIR. “There is no communal angle. It is a clear case of road rage,” the officer said.