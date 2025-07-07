Drunk MNS leader’s son booked for threatening Rakhi Sawant’s friend

A woman in Mumbai has accused the son of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader of crashing into her vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence late Sunday night, July 6, on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West.

Rajshree More, who was once a close friend of Rakhi Sawant, shared a video on Instagram of a drunk Rahil Javed Shaikh, son of Javed Shaikh, hurling abuses at her.

In the clip, Rahil can reportedly be heard shouting, “Bh**od paishe the,” sparking outrage on social media. He even threatens the police.

“My father is the state vice president of MNS,” while getting into an argument with the police and charging at Rajshree, daring her to file a complaint.

Based on Rajshree’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against the MNS leader’s son.

“A video is viral on social media where a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, named Rajshree More, after her car was hit by the youth’s car. He has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, claiming to be the son of MNS state vice President Javed Shaikh. The incident took place at Vira Desai road in Andheri West. FIR was registered at Amboli police station, and the youth was detained for medical examination, his car was also taken into custody for further investigation by Mumbai police,” news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

She claimed MNS workers were targeting her because of a recent video she posted on social media, where she criticised the imposition of the Marathi language and urged local Marathi people to work harder instead. MNS supporters had filed a complaint against Rajshree at Oshiwara Police Station for her remarks. She later deleted the video and apologised publicly.