Dry weather with pleasant sunshine likely in J&K, Ladakh

Published: 13th March 2022 8:58 pm IST
Srinagar: Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather with plenty of sunshine during the next 24 hours in the two union territories.

An official of the MeT department said, “Weather is expected to remain dry with plenty of pleasant sunshine during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh”.

Srinagar had 5.0, Pahalgam 0.2 and Gulmarg 1.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 11.8, Leh minus 2.0 and Kargil 5.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 14.6, Katra 14.7, Batote 10.5, Banihal 11.6 and Bhaderwah 6.7 as the minimum temperature.

