Dry winter to continue, misty mornings ahead for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city and several districts in Telangana, which experienced thick fog until recently, are now expected to see misty conditions in the coming week, according to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Source: IMD weekly forecast

Fog, according to the IMD, is defined as having visibility of less than one kilometre. It differs from mist, which allows visibility of up to 500 metres and tends to be more transient than fog.

Though there is this transition to mist, the IMD forecasts that foggy conditions will still prevail in isolated pockets of several districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, and others. This is expected to occur mainly during the morning hours over the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Telangana has already experienced dry weather conditions. The report also notes that the lowest minimum temperature recorded was 14.2 degrees Celsius in Adilabad, while Hyderabad experienced a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday.

Also, this year’s winter in Telangana has been slightly warmer than usual, with temperatures a few degrees above the normal range, indicates IMD.