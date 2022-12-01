DU admissions: Over 19K applications for 12K seats in second spot round

New Delhi: Over 19,000 candidates have applied for around 12,000 seats in Delhi University colleges in the second spot allocation round for undergraduate admissions, an official said on Thursday.

Since the university began the admission process for the academic year 2022-23 in September, 62,331 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses.

The university had issued a list of vacant seats for the second spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Monday, and the candidates were given time till Wednesday to apply.

“We have received 19,150 applications for the second spot round of admission. There are 12,000 vacant seats in UG programmes,” Delhi University’s Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

As many as 4,118 students were admitted across DU colleges in the first round of spot allocation.

The allocation list will be released on Friday and the candidates will then be given a couple of days to accept the seats. They will have to pay the admission fee by December 6.

There are 70,000 seats in the university’s undergraduate programmes. As of Friday, 60,084 students had been admitted to various courses.

The university’s admission process is being conducted in three phases — application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test instead of their Class 12 marks.