DU announces UG Spot Round-I, schedules PG, BTech admissions

New Delhi: The University of Delhi on Wednesday, August 12, announced the schedule for spot admission Round-I for undergraduate programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026-27, along with schedules for other undergraduate categories, BTech and postgraduate programmes.

The university said candidates who applied for CSAS (UG)-2026 but were not admitted to any college as of August 22 will be eligible to participate in the spot admission Round-I.

Vacant seats for the spot round will be displayed on August 23, following which the eligible candidates can apply through their dashboards till 11.59 PM on August 24.

The allocated seats will be declared thereafter, which the candidates will have to accept between August 25 and August 27.

Colleges will verify and approve the applications till 4.59 pm on August 28, while the last date for payment of admission fees is August 29.

The university said candidates participating in the spot round will have to compulsorily take admission to the seat allocated to them. There will be no option of upgrade or withdrawal during the spot admission rounds, and the seat allocated in a particular spot round will be final.

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The schedule also includes the upgrade Round-II and Round-II for children/widows of personnel of the armed forces (CW), ECA, sports and performance-based programmes, including music, bachelor of fine arts (BFA) and physical education, health education and sports (PE, HE&S).

Upgrade, preference re-ordering on Aug 16, 17

Candidates will get an upgrade and preference-reordering window on August 16 and 17, while declarations and acceptance of allocations for these categories will follow as per the university’s schedule.

For BTech programmes, the university has announced a mid-entry window for fresh candidates from August 13 till 4.59 PM on August 14.

Spot admission Round-II will be declared on August 17, with candidates required to accept allocated seats between August 17 and August 19.

Round-II allocations under the CW and ward quotas will be declared on August 18, with candidates required to accept the allotted seats by 4.59 PM on August 19.

The faculty of technology will verify and approve applications till August 20, while the last date for payment of admission fees is August 21.

Mid-entry will not be allowed for CW and ward supernumerary quotas.

Spot Round-II for 2-yr PG

For two-year postgraduate programmes, the DU has announced Spot Round-II, with vacant seats to be displayed on August 14. Candidates can apply for the round till August 16, with allocations to be declared on August 19.

Candidates will have to accept their allotted seats by 4.59 PM on August 20, while departments will verify and approve applications till 4.59 PM on August 22. The last date for payment of fees is August 23.

Candidates who applied for CSAS (PG)-2026 but were not admitted to a programme can opt for Spot Round-II for the respective programmes through their dashboards.

DU has also announced the Round-I/II schedule for admissions to its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

The programmes covered are one-year master’s courses in subjects such as anthropology, biochemistry, biomedical sciences, botany, chemistry, computer science, development communication and extension, electronics, environmental sciences, fabric and apparel sciences, food and nutrition, geology, human development and childhood studies, resource management, and design application, and zoology.

The second list also covers programmes including applied psychology, economics, English, geography, Hindi, Hindustani music, Karnatak music, percussion, psychology, Sanskrit, social work, German, Italian, Punjabi, Persian and Hindi journalism.

The first/second round of allocations for these programmes was declared on Wednesday.

Candidates can accept their allotted seats till 11.59 pm on August 15, while departments will verify and approve the applications till August 17. The last date for online payment of fees is August 18.

The university has advised candidates to regularly check its admission website for further updates.