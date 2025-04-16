DU law students stopped from conducting protest against Waqf law

A few law students of the Delhi University (DU) were allegedly detained by police after they were stopped for conducting protests against the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act.

The move sparked anger amongst the students who questioned why they were not allowed to conduct a peaceful protest on campus.

A video of the students arguing with a Delhi police officer has emerged on social media. A female student is heard saying, “The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad) is given VIP treatment for their events, but we, as law students, are being silenced on crucial issues like the Waqf Amendment Act. The police arrive with an army to stop us.”

“Who permitted you to stop us from conducting protests on our campus? How did you gain entry to the campus? Are we doing any sort of illegal or unconstitutional act? Is freedom of thought also being amended now?” the female student questioned the Delhi police officer.

Supreme Court on Waqf law

While hearing petitions challenging the Waqf law on Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked the Central government if Muslims would be allowed to be part of Hindu religious trusts.

When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, claimed that there was a large section of Muslims who did not want to be governed by the Waqf Act, the top court snapped back saying, “Are you saying that from now on you will allow Muslims to be part of the Hindu endowment boards? Say it openly.”

“All members of the waqf boards and central waqf Council must be Muslims, except the ex-officio members,” the court observed.

The bench said it would resume hearing on the petitions at around 2 pm on April 17.