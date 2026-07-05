DU opens admissions for one-year PG programmes for the first time

New Delhi: Delhi University has opened admissions to its one-year postgraduate programmes for the first time, offering graduates of its four-year undergraduate courses a faster pathway to a master’s degree under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Admissions began on July 5 and are open exclusively to Delhi University students who have completed the four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022.

Admission to one-year postgraduate programmes is merit-based, following a four-year bachelor’s degree and meeting specific course requirements, the university said.

Registration is being conducted through the postgraduate admission portal.

Also Read Delhi University student files petition in HC against exam on Bakrid

This move marks a key milestone in the university’s NEP 2020 implementation. Under the new structure, students who earn enough credits in their four-year undergraduate degree qualify for a one-year master’s program, bypassing the conventional two-year course.

The university also announced admissions to its two-year M Sc programme in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology for GAT-B 2026 qualified candidates.

Meanwhile, the undergraduate admissions process is underway under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), with the university receiving 1,48,407 applications so far. A total of 62,524 candidates have completed Phase II by filling in their programme and college preferences. The last date for submission is July 11.

For conventional two-year postgraduate programmes, around 9,500 admissions have been completed so far, the university said. The current entry window will close at 11.59 pm on Sunday, while the third allocation list, including admissions to performance-based programmes such as MFA, B.P.Ed, M P Ed and Music, will be released on July 9.

The second allocation list for B.Tech admissions has also been declared, with shortlisted candidates required to accept seats by July 8. For the five-year integrated law programme, the first spot admission round is underway and candidates can apply until July 7.