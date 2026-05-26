Delhi University student files petition in HC against exam on Bakrid

New Delhi: A University of Delhi student moved the High Court challenging the institution’s decision to conduct exams on Eid al-Adha on May 28, even as the Union government declared it a public holiday.

The petitioner, a bona fide student of the Integrated Law Course at the Faculty of Law, claimed that the university continuing the examination on Bakrid was “arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

“It is respectfully submitted that several constitutional institutions and public authorities, including the Supreme Court of India, have already shifted the Bakrid holiday to May 28 in conformity with the declaration made by the Government of India,” the plea read.

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The student said that despite the official announcement, the university arbitrarily decided to continue the examinations. The plea added that the decision violates the rights of Muslim students under Articles 14 (equality before law), 21 (protection of life and personal liberty), 25 (fundamental right to freedom of religion) and 29 (safeguards the cultural and educational rights of minorities).

Students protest exam schedule

The plea comes after the university students and student groups held protests, calling it a glaring violation of Muslims’ right to celebrate their festival.

“The University administration has actively put its Muslim students in an untenable position by deciding to go ahead with the exams on this particular day, despite clear, prior warning, forcing them to choose between their academic future and their basic right to practice their faith,” wrote Ahammed Rabeeh, president of Fraternity Movement of DU, to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Controller of Examinations.

Although the university officials issued a circular declaring May 28 a holiday, they clarified that there would be no change in the exam schedule for that day.

Delhi University‘s Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) unit strongly condemned the decision to hold examinations on Bakrid. “Such a contradictory move disregards the religious observance, accessibility, and concerns of thousands of students,” the organisation said in a statement.

“We urge the Authorities to immediately reschedule the examinations scheduled on Eid,” it said.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) called for the immediate rescheduling of the exams scheduled for Eid. They demanded transparency from the university authorities and a reaffirmation of the inclusive and secular values the university is required to uphold.