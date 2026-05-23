UP university under scrutiny for scheduling practical exams on Bakrid

Ghaziabad: The “best private university” in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Sunder Deep Group of Institutions (SDGI) Global University, has come under scrutiny for scheduling a practical examination for first-year pharmacy students on the day of Bakrid.

An SDPI Global University student, Mohammad Arhan, shared a video statement urging for the exam to either be postponed or cancelled.

He uploaded the datesheet of the annual practical examinations being held at the university. According to the document, the pharmacognosy practical exam is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, which coincides with Bakrid or Eid al-Adha.

The practical exam schedule shared by SGU Pharmacy student Mohammad Arhan

“On May 28, the university has scheduled a practical exam. The timing of the practical is 9-5,” Arhan said. He questioned whether a student is supposed to focus on the exam or their festival since the eight-hour exam takes up almost the entire day.

The first year D Pharmacy student said, “Ab koi insaan nau baje se paanch baje tak waha paper dega ya apna festival banyega. Ya toh hamara paper aage kiya jaaye ya use rad kiya jaaye (Now, is a person supposed to take that exam from 9 am to 5 pm, or celebrate their festival? Either our exam should be rescheduled, or it should be cancelled).”

The "best private university" in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Sunder Deep Group of Institutions (SDGI) Global University, has come under scrutiny for scheduling a practical examination for first-year pharmacy students on the day of Bakrid.



An SDPI Global University student,… pic.twitter.com/Ije9lJx8k8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 23, 2026

Social media users have shared similar instances from across India, where universities have scheduled annual examinations on Bakrid, sparking a debate over balancing religious celebrations with exams.