Dua kariye: Aamir Khan on his wedding with Gauri Spratt

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has finally put an end to all the rumours around his wedding with Gauri Spratt, and he did it in the most casual yet filmy way possible.

At an event for Pritam and Pedro, Aamir was asked if he could share any details or confirm the rumours of his marriage with Gauri. The actor did not dodge the question this time and straight away said, “Haan, haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko. Bohot hi choti shaadi hai, dono ki family aur ghar pe hi kar rahe hain.”

The moment instantly turned warm as filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who was also present at the event, got up and hugged Aamir Khan to congratulate him. The actor then added, “5 July bohot hi khaas din hai humare liye aur sab ki duaein chahenge hum.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship had been making headlines for a while now. Reports around their wedding date had already created buzz among fans, but the actor’s own confirmation has now made it official.

What also caught attention was how low key Aamir wants to keep the ceremony. Instead of a grand Bollywood wedding, the actor revealed that it will be a small celebration at home with only family members from both sides.

Aamir Khan has always kept his personal life away from unnecessary noise, and this wedding seems no different. But with July 5 now confirmed, all eyes are on the actor as he prepares to begin a new chapter with Gauri Spratt.