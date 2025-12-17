Dubai Airport predicts Dec 28 as busiest day, over 3 lakh passengers expected

Dubai: Dubai Airport has updated its travel forecasts for the festive season, revealing December 28 to be the busiest day, with more than 3,00,000 passengers expected to travel from the world’s busiest hub for major airlines and cargo operations.

Dubai International Airport, which includes DXB, located near the city center, handling the majority of passenger traffic, focuses on international flights. Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), is built to handle future growth in passenger and cargo traffic.

Both hubs witness major passenger footfall every year, thus termed as the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic in 2024.

Earlier, airport authorities had announced that December 20 would see the highest number of passenger flights, with a record 3,09,000 travellers expected. Now it is expected to jump to 3,12,000 passengers on December 28.

Dubai airport will be operating at full capacity

The airport will see a steady 3,00,000 passengers throughout December as both Dubai residents and international visitors travel via the airport for the festive season.

Officials explained that travel forecasts differ based on several factors, and the latest data show an increased passenger traffic between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

December 2025 is set to become the busiest month in Dubai International Airport’s history, with Dubai Airports projecting over 8.7 million passengers for the month.

The shift also underscores Dubai’s popularity as travellers choose Dubai as their destination to spend the festive season, with incoming travel peaking during the final week of December.